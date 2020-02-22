The following events are planned at Ayala High in Chino Hills for March:
March 3 – College and Career Day. 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
March 4 – SATs for juniors
March 6 – American Sign Language Variety Show
March 10 – Bulldog Art Walk
March 11 – Eighth grade parent and student night, 5 p.m.
March 13 – Dancing with the Staff, 7 p.m.
March 16 – District Choral Festival, 6 p.m.
March 16 to 18 – Campaign Week
March 18 – Class Officer Speeches, lunchtime
March 19 – Spring Sports Rally
March 19 – Wind Ensemble Benefit, 7 p.m.
The week of March 22 to 28 is Spring Break and there will be no school.
