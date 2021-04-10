An adult book club is beginning at the Chino Hills Branch Library with the goal of expanding literary experience by reading and discussing works chosen by the library and book club members in a friendly and open atmosphere.
Signups will take place beginning Thursday, April 1 inside the library at 14020 City Center Drive or by calling (909) 590-5380.
The first book will be the “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel.
It will be discussed during a Zoom meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
The novel is about a Ponzi scheme’s collapse and the mysterious disappearance of a woman in a ship at sea.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
