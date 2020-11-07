The letter of the intent on the exchange of property and development impact fees between the Chino Valley Fire District and City of Chino Hills was signed at about the same time ridgeline was burning where the new Fire Station 68 will be built.
The Blue Ridge Fire charred the hillsides surrounding the southern area of the city on Oct. 26 and 27.
The fire board and city council cancelled their Oct. 27 meetings when the letter of intent was dated, and announced the agreement on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at their respective meetings.
The former fire station, known years ago as Fire Station 62, was built as a substation in 1964 for $20,000, according to Champion archives.
Chief Tim Shackelford said when he worked at the Eucalyptus station in 1992, the back wall had a cutout in the drywall so the ladder on the fire engine could fit.
In 1999, a new fire station was built in Butterfield and the facility was used as a meeting location and “training center,” he said.
Since the Fire Station 61/Training Center opened on Schaefer Avenue in 2011, the facility has been used for storage and an occasional meeting, said Chief Shackelford.
Under the agreement, the fire district will provide the City of Chino Hills the .62-acre land and facility to the city, and the city will pay $8 million to the district for construction and equipment.
The fire district will assume responsibility of any Wildland Fire Protection costs associated with acreage in the portion of the Chino Hills State Park located in the city.
If the fire district constructs a helipad, it can only be used for emergency purposes, according to the letter of intent.
Mayor Art Bennett said there are no plans yet on how the land will be used by the city. Environmental studies will be undertaken to determine the condition of the soil to make sure that materials from a former dry cleaners across the street did not make its way onto the property.
Fire Station 68 would be the fourth fire station in Chino Hills.
