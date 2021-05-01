This year’s Chino Corn Feed Car Show and Cruise in downtown Chino gave the 5,000 people in attendance a sense of normalcy after a year dealing with coronavirus pandemic restrictions limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings.
Cloudy skies and cool temperatures made for a perfect setting as nearly 800 classic cars, motorcycles, trucks, big rigs and farm tractors filled Central Avenue and surrounding streets. The 2020 event was cancelled twice because of coronavirus.
“The most significant change this year was having four food trucks to provide a wider choice of food,” said Walt Pocock, president of the Chino Kiwanis Club, which hosts the annual event. “Our 15 block cruise and the open header contest were popular with the participants as well as the antique engine display.”
Car show award winners were Bill Erkenbrack, Danny Clark, Eddie Frias, Ronnie Medina, Ken Jones, Lawrence Arrieta, Sal Caldera, Chris Bonilla, Leonard Maggio, Mark Adamson, Richard Young, William Whitson, Ted Dempsey, Rodney Dickson, Philip Ramirez, Thomas Antunes, Danny Cervantes, Elias Olvera, Albert Gutierrez, Daniel Ayala, Andrew Carrasco, Rick Babineau, Raymond Ernandez, Charles Dewees, Charles Anderson, Sim Martinez (working show truck, third place), Armando Contreras (working show truck, second place), Brad Boyle (working show truck, first place), Leon Rodriguez (Wes Daniel Memorial Trophy for best 1932 Ford), Jeff Dempsey (best motorcycle), Dave Jones (Kiwanis Past President’s Choice), Richard Roland (Mayor’s Choice) and Fred Defalco (Kiwanis Memorial Best of Show).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.