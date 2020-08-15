Residents in the Fairfield Ranch neighborhood in south Chino Hills will pay an average of $200 less a year in property taxes for the next 10 years due to a refinancing of Community Facilities District (CFD) 10 bonds.
The CFD tax appears on property tax bills.
The city council on July 14 approved the issuance of special tax refunding bonds on a 4-0 vote to refinance outstanding 2010 bonds that have 10 years remaining to maturity.
Councilman Brian Johsz recused himself because he lives in the Fairfield Ranch neighborhood.
Finance director Christa Buhagiar said current interest rates make it cost effective to refinance and will save CFD 10 $1.37 million.
The anticipated interest rate is 1.6 percent, compared to the current 4.62 percent on the 2010 bonds.
The annual savings to property owners for the next 10 years will be between $150 to $275, depending on the size of their home, with an average savings of $200, Mrs. Buhagiar said.
Councilman Ray Marquez asked if the bonds would be paid off sooner if the payments to residents were not reduced.
A representative of Harrell & Company Advisors said the term of the bond would be reduced by approximately two years if the city continued to levy the current tax amount and accumulate those funds to pay the debt service.
She said the city council could choose either option.
Mayor Art Bennett said the council would be “scolded” by residents if the savings were not passed onto them, especially in the light of recent water increases.
“I would be uncomfortable to forego a savings to our residents to help them pay for some of the other escalations and costs,” Mayor Bennett said.
Councilman Peter Rogers said he agreed that the money should be given back to the ratepayers in the form of a reduction.
Resident Brad Goldman said the decision to reduce the payments for residents was not the fiscally responsible thing to do.
He said the council should use the additional savings from the refinancing to pay off the principle and interest sooner.
“It would be like paying off your credit card faster,” Mr. Goldman said.
Fairfield Ranch residents pay two CFD taxes: CFD 5 and CFD 10, which is based on the square footage of the home and approved in 2000 to pay for Fairfield Ranch Road and other improvements.
