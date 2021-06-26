The cities of Chino and Chino Hills will offer Independence Day celebrations, one today (June 26) and the other Saturday, July 3.
Chino
A big fireworks bash will be celebrated with old-fashioned fun from 3 to 10 p.m. today (June 26) at Ayala Park in Chino, 14225 Central Ave.
Family games, retail and information booths, food vendors and food trucks will be featured.
A fireworks spectacular called “A Salute to Our Armed Forces Heroes” will be held from 9 to 10 p.m.
The band, Time Bomb, will perform at 5 and at 7:30 p.m.
A military recognition ceremony is set for 7 p.m., and a military photo presentation will be at 7:30 p.m.
Military members and veterans may visit the booth next to the stage to receive a lanyard for their branch of service.
Event parking costs $10 at the Chino Fairgrounds, just north of Ayala Park at Edison and Central avenues, with proceeds going to Boy Scout Troop 202.
Information: (909) 334-3258 or visit cityofchino.org/events.
Chino Hills
The City of Chino Hills will hold its annual Independence Celebration and Concert from 7 to 9:15 p.m. Saturday, July 3 at Veterans Park located at Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
Families are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue.
Food vendors will be on hand.
The Chino Valley Young Marines will present the colors at 6:40 p.m. Fortunate Son, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band, will perform from 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Foam glow sticks will be distributed during the intermission at 8 p.m. while supplies last.
The event does not include a fireworks display because fireworks of any kind are illegal in the city.
Summer concerts
The following concerts will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Veterans Park in Chino Hills: July 14, Dreaming of You, Selena tribute band; July 21, Blue Breeze Band, funk and soul; July 28 Led Zepagain, Led Zeppelin tribute; Aug. 4, The Suffragettes, top 40; and Aug. 11, Kenny Metcalf as Elton John.
