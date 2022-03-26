Based on commissioner comments and resident concerns, the Chino Planning Commission added two conditions to a warehouse development east of Rincon Meadows Avenue and south of Kimball Avenue in The Preserve.
The commission approved the project on Monday 5-2 with a time restriction for truck traffic and shields on light fixtures.
Commissioners Larry Vieira and Curtis Burton opposed the 50,000 square-foot industrial building.
Commissioner Vieira said the proposed warehouse is too close to the residential neighborhood east of the project.
“We’re dancing around an obvious issue that’s not going to go away by mitigating the lighting,” he said.
Commissioner Burton requested that a shield be placed around the backside of the light fixtures to avoid potential sleep disturbances to neighbors.
The building, which does not yet have a known tenant, includes two office pods and seven loading dock doors.
There will be a total daily amount of 36 truck trips estimated for the warehouse, said Transportation Manager Dennis Ralls.
Larry Wu, a resident who lives in the adjacent neighborhood who was joined by several of his neighbors, said he was concerned about the lighting and potential truck traffic.
“I think one of the most reasonable ways to deal with the concerns is to put out some additional restrictions,” Mr. Wu said. “It would be beneficial to our neighbors if we impose a light curfew and truck traffic restriction between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.”
Amanda Criscione of Link Logistics Real Estate agreed with the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. restriction and the light shields.
However, she said the lighting would probably not be an issue because of its design. Ms. Criscione said the lights, which are down-facing LED lights, typically remain on from dusk until dawn.
“There will be zero light spilling over from our site into the adjacent neighborhood, but we’ll monitor light and noise as needed if it becomes an issue,” Ms. Criscione said.
Commissioner Steve Lewis said he was against putting restrictions on the development.
“I just hate putting restrictions on something that doesn’t exist,” Mr. Lewis said, “The shields might help a little but they’re already getting zero spillage.”
