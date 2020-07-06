The Chino City Council will conduct a public hearing at 7 p.m. tomorrow (July 7) at city hall, 13220 Central Ave., to consider rate increases for trash and sewer services.
Under Proposition 218, property owners may submit written protests to the proposed rate changes.
If a majority of do not return protest ballots to the city before the close of the public hearing, the new rates will go into effect beginning July 8.
Information, cityofchino.org or 334-3250.
