An $18 million flood control channel in Chino Hills will come before the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The Carbon Canyon Channel Flood Control Improvement Project will replace the undersized earthen channel where the boundaries are Peyton Drive to the west, Pipeline to the east, Eucalyptus Avenue to the north, and Chino Hills Parkway to the south.
After residents expressed concerns, the county’s Public Works Department held a drive-through meeting at McCoy Equestrian Center in September where exhibits were set up with staff members from the planning, environmental, and operations departments.
The city’s senior civil engineer Mark Raab sent a letter dated Nov. 23 to the county requesting that concerns expressed by residents should be addressed including loose rocks and exposed chain-link fence foundations along Daisy Drive, channel damage, standing water, and mosquitoes.
The city’s public works director Daniel Bobadilla said the county responded that the comments and concerns will be resolved through the design and construction of the channel improvements and maintenance program.
To participate in the meeting, visit sbcounty.gov/main/pages/viewmeetings.aspx.
