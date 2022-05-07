East End Avenue will be repaired with new pavement from Chino Avenue to Grand Avenue through a cooperation between San Bernardino County and the City of Chino.
The Chino City Council approved the agreement on Tuesday.
The project is located mainly in the county’s jurisdiction and approximately 1.95 miles of the roadway is within the City of Chino.
The total cost is $2.3 million with Chino’s share at $188,000.
The rehabilitation will include grinding and overlaying of the existing pavement on East End and constructing curb ramps.
Councilmember Karen Comstock said she knows a lot of residents will be happy to see the city working with the county and looks forward to seeing its completion.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa asked how the project will affect Americans with Disability Act (ADA) compliance for the city.
“Much of East End Avenue is unimproved,” said the mayor, “There’s no sidewalks, curbs, or gutters. We have had extreme costs caused by the city not implementing ADA.”
Ms. Fraser said because East End is a rural road, the grind and overlay rehabilitation would not require curb ramps since there aren’t any sidewalks.
“The work being done within the city limit does not appear to require curb ramp work, but if the grind and overlay cross an intersection that has sidewalks, then the city would design accessible curb ramps per the accessibility policy,” she said.
According to Ms. Fraser, the city has not yet met with the county to discuss the timeline of the project.
