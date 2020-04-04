Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
Submitted photo

A group of Chinese-American residents living in the College Park area of Chino donated thousands of pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Chino Valley Medical Center Monday morning. The donation included masks, protective outfits, goggles and other needed materials, said Rachel Mai, an organizer of the group. The group has also donated equipment to Pomona Valley Hospital, Long Beach Hospital and Riverside Hospital, Ms. Mai said. 

