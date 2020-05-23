St. Margaret Mary Catholic School in Chino and the Chino Valley Unified School District plan to begin their new school year in August, but the type of opening for each may be different.
St. Margaret Mary announced it will resume classes on its campus at 12664 Central Avenue for all grades (preschool through eighth) on Aug. 31 for the 2020-21 school year.
Office manager Marina Castaneda said Principal Waylynn Senn will develop safety precautions for students and staff regarding the coronavirus.
Ms. Castaneda said school parents last week were “overjoyed” to hear that the campus would reopen Aug. 31 for the first day of school.
The school received permission to reopen from the Diocese of San Bernardino.
The Diocese includes the following area schools: St. Margaret Mary with 365 students, St. George in Ontario with 291 students and St. Joseph’s in Upland with 337 students.
Chino Valley Unified
Chino Valley school district board president Joe Schaffer told the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission Wednesday during an online meeting that the start day for students returning to school will still be Aug. 10 but what “return to school” will look like is still in question.
Mr. Schaffer is an ex-oficio member of the parks and recreation commission representing the school district.
He said the return to school could be social distancing in the classroom, virtual learning, or a hybrid of both.
Mr. Schaffer said his preference would be to get as much community input as possible while keeping in mind that the district must follow the requirements in place at the time.
“We won’t know what return to school will look like but until this is vetted, we don’t want to confuse the community,” he said.
“We’re hopeful that in the near future, we’ll be able to put out a return plan.”
Mr. Schaffer said it is unfortunate that the three words he has had to use most often when asked by parents when school will start are: “I don’t know.”
Unfortunately, it’s the same answer given by the school district and county, he said.
(Marianne Napoles contributed to this story)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.