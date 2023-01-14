Building official offers glimpse of houses in the future

Chino Hills Building Official Winston Ward provided the city council with a look into the future of California’s Energy Code, stating that the primary goal of the 2022 code is to reduce and eventually eliminate the use of fossil fuels like natural gas.
“Every code cycle gets more stringent and this one is no exception,” he said during the Nov. 22 council meeting to adopt the 2022 California Construction Codes.
“Energy regulations have consistently increased and the 2022 code continues this trend,” he said, reiterating the state’s goal to replace fossil fuels with electricity generated by renewable sources like solar panels, wind turbines and hydroelectric dams.
One of the most significant changes is that all new homes built in California after 2022 will have to be “electric-ready,” meaning they will either be built with electrical circuits for all appliances or dedicated circuits and panels to easily convert from natural gas to electric in the future, he said.
“What that means is that new homes will be required to have an electrical outlet within three feet of the gas range and-or gas water heater,” he said.
Mr. Ward said the city is not proposing any retrofitting of existing homes “but that’s not the case in some other cities in California.”
He noted that the codes adopted in 2019 required all new homes to be built with photovoltaic (solar) systems.
“So you can see how the state keeps progressing down the road,” he said.
Another significant change is a ban on selling all new natural gas-fired space heaters and water heating appliances by 2030, under a proposal unanimously approved by the California Air Resources Board.
“I’m going to jump in,” Councilman Brian Johsz said. “This is one more example of California making life a little bit harder on everybody,” he said.
Mr. Johsz said when power is turned off during high winds, residents won’t have power or the ability to be able to cook on their gas range or natural gas water heaters.
“So thank you Air Resources Board,” he said.
Councilman Ray Marquez noted that electricity was cut off on Thanksgiving Day when Santa Ana winds kicked up.
Another big change is a mandate for both photovoltaic and energy storage to be installed at/on all new commercial buildings.
Mr. Ward said photovoltaic systems must be sized to cover approximately 60 percent of the building’s electrical loads, he said. A number of factors such as building, climate zone and floor area will determine the actual percentage.
Mr. Ward said the 2022 Energy Code does not ban natural gas, but makes electric heat pumps the default choice by giving builders incentives to install heat pumps.
Builders will need to either include one high-efficiency heat pump into new construction or subject those buildings to more stringent energy efficiency standards, he said.
“The state will ensure it is cheaper to install heat pumps than to install gas furnaces, but if incentives and efficiency mandates don’t work, we can probably expect to see requirements replace encouragement,” he said. Councilman Art Bennett asked if other states are making these type of mandates.
Mr. Ward said California is far ahead but other states are starting to jump on board.
