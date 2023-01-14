Building official offers glimpse of houses in the future

City of Chino Hills Building Official Winston Ward provided this photo to the city council to show how the California Building Code filled just three binders when he began his career in the 1980s compared to eight binders today.

 City of Chino Hills photo

Chino Hills Building Official Winston Ward provided the city council with a look into the future of California’s Energy Code, stating that the primary goal of the 2022 code is to reduce and eventually eliminate the use of fossil fuels like natural gas.

“Every code cycle gets more stringent and this one is no exception,” he said during the Nov. 22 council meeting to adopt the 2022 California Construction Codes.

