Koin
Church
Pastor Samuel Flores will conclude his October series “Live No Lies” at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino.
Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
‘Men’s Gathering’
to be held
Men in the community are welcome to attend a gathering from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 Pipeline Ave.
Speakers will be Pastor David Rosales; Pastor Art Reyes of Calvary Chapel Downey; Pastor David Trujillo of Calvary Chapel South Los Angeles; and Pastor Jason Duff of Garden Fellowship.
Guest worship on Saturday is with Holland Davis.
Tickets are $35 for both days, including meals.
Tickets are $10 for the teachings on both days and a continental breakfast Saturday morning.
Call the church at (909) 464-8255.
Living Word
Assembly
Pastor Michael Tafoya will continue the series “The Difficult Sayings of Jesus” with the message “The Weed Problems” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Christ Lutheran
Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Amazing Grace, How. . . look, a squirrel. . .” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
All sermons are on You Tube.
Chino Valley
Community
Pastor Brian Benson will conclude the sermon series “Acts: Confidence and Purpose” with his message “We Are Unified Together” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming holiday events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Chino Valley
Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales is teaching on the Book of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 Pipeline Ave.
The 5 p.m. Sunday service is online only with the Book of Revelation being studied.
The Wednesday service at 7 p.m. is going through 1 John.
Men’s Bible study is studying 2 Kings Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
Young Adults for ages 18 to 28 meet at 7:30 p.m. Mondays for worship and studying the Book of Acts. Childcare is available. The church is at 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. in Chino. Information: (909) 464-8255, ext. 281.
Chino United
Methodist Church
Guest speaker Carol Adams will speak on “My Story” based on 2 Timothy 2:1-7 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service.
The church recommends face coverings and social distancing. Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chi noumc/.
Chino Valley
Chinese Church
Elder Peter Young will speak on “The Gospel for the Celts” at the 3 p.m. service today (Nov. 5) at Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
The service will be streamed online.
Send items about your house of worship to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com.
