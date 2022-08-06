A meet and greet will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at the College Park Clubhouse in Chino for school board candidate Sonja Shaw, who is running for the District 3 seat on the school board, and incumbent Chino Councilman Marc Lucio, who is running for the District 3 seat on the Chino City Council.
Food and drinks will be available.
