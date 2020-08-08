The Chino Cares Challenge
Champion photo by Dawn Marks

Tina Hill, a resident of south Ontario, gives a food box to Ernie Quintana with Chino Community Services on Thursday (July 30) to be donated to seniors and the homeless. The city of Chino is continuing its food collection drives, called The Chino Cares Challenge, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays, Aug. 13 and 27, at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Organizers have set a goal of providing 400 care packages to the city’s most vulnerable population. 

