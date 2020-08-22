An inmate at the California Institution for Men died from complications of COVID-19 on Aug. 13, becoming the 20th inmate at the Chino prison to die of the virus since the pandemic began earlier this year.
The inmate’s name and age are being withheld. He died at an undisclosed hospital.
“No additional information is being provided to protect the individual’s medical privacy,” state prison officials said in an email on Friday.
There are 30 inmates at the California Institution for Men currently under quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials said.
A total of 1,106 inmates and 169 staff members at the prison have tested positive for COVID-19 since March.
Of those, 1,024 inmates and 77 staff members have recovered.
