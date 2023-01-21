Second Preserve school to be named Louis W. Moreno

The name “Louis W. Moreno School” was chosen by the Chino Valley School Board for the second school in The Preserve in Chino in a discussion that lasted less than 15 minutes.

The school, which is now under construction, is located on East Preserve Loop, south of Pine Avenue.  

