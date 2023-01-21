Second Preserve school to be named Louis W. Moreno

The name “Louis W. Moreno School” was chosen by the Chino Valley School Board for the second school in The Preserve in Chino in a discussion that lasted less than 15 minutes.
The school, which is now under construction, is located on East Preserve Loop, south of Pine Avenue.
Mr. Moreno, who died in 2021 at the age of 85, was a longtime community leader who was born and raised in The Preserve, formerly known as the dairyland area.
The board voted 3-2 Thursday night in favor of the name, with Jon Monroe and Sonja Shaw voting no.
Mrs. Shaw said she would have preferred the Louis W. Moreno Dairyland Academy.
Mr. Monroe said he was not in favor of naming a school after a person but rather a certain area of the community.
Examples of schools named for their designated areas are Glenmeade, Rolling Ridge, and Eagle Canyon elementary schools, Chino High and Chino Hills High School, and Ramona Junior High.
He said Mr. Moreno did a lot of good for the schools and the community but other individuals have also contributed to the community.
“My comment is to ask that we not name the school after a person,” he said.
Several residents spoke on behalf of the late Mr. Moreno including his longtime friend Mike Garcia and Yolanda Holguin who represented family members of Mr. Moreno attending the meeting.
She asked the family to “stand with pride” to show their support.
Mr. Moreno, who served on the school board from 1981 to 1989, grew up on Rancho Moreno on Pine and Euclid avenues, was captain of the Chino Police Department, and founder of community groups including the Chino Youth Boxing Club, Chino Youth Services, and the Police Community Relations Board.
He was awarded with the Edwin Rhodes Community Service Award from the City of Chino in 2020.
