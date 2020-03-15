Chino, CA (91710)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 56F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.