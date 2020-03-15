Chino Valley school district will provide free grab-and-go meals to its students from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 16 through Thursday, March 19 and again Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3, officials announced today.
Students can pick up this week's lunches at the Chino Valley Unified School District Adult Education Campus at 12970 Third St. in Chino.
”Grab-and-go lunches will be available curbside at this location,“ the district said in a statement. “Look for the Nutrition Services canopy located on the south-east corner.”
Lunches available March 30-April 3 can be picked up at their home school, officials said.
There will be no food services between Friday, March 20 through Friday, March 27 because that is the district’s regularly scheduled spring break.
Chino Valley Unified Superintendent Norm Enfield announced on Friday that the district’s 35 schools will close Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3 because of the on-going efforts to slow the community spread of COVID-19, or more commonly known as coronavirus.
”Continuance of education will begin with learning modules for students on Monday, March 30,” Superintendent Enfield said in a letter to district parents. “CVUSD will monitor the COVID-19 situation and notify students and families if school closures will continue beyond April 3.”
During the closure, all school activities, sports and facilities use by all user groups will be suspended, he added.
”CVUSD has developed a comprehensive response plan for closure that includes seamless continuation of educational instruction, steps for cleaning, disinfecting and restoration of schools and facilities if needed, and preservation of critical school district services. CVUSD students and families will receive instructions on how to obtain lesson plans to continue education at home,” Superintendent Enfield said in the statement.
There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Chino or Chino Hills, but San Bernardino County officials announced Sunday afternoon that a 53-year-old woman being treated at Kaiser Hospital in Fontana tested positive for the virus.
She was confirmed as the first positive case in the county.
The unidentified woman returned from a trip to the U.K. last week and was administered the coronavirus test on Thursday, March 12.
Public health officials were notified of the positive test on Sunday.
”While this patient and her loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers, we want to commend the community for its strength and resilience in the face of this challenge,” said County Supervisor Curt Hagman, who has his home office in the Chino Hills Government Center. “Avoiding panic and heeding the advice of public health professionals is the path that will lead us through this crisis.”
For more information on the lunch service, please visit chino.k12.ca.us.
For additional county-related information, visit wp.sbcounty.gov/doh/coronavirus.
