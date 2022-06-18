The Shady View development proposed on the former Abacherli property at the southern end of Shady View Drive and Via La Cresta in Butterfield will be discussed by the Chino Hills Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
A second meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
The Shady View subdivision, proposed by Trumark Homes, would consist of 159 single-family residential homes on 130 acres of low rolling canyons, ridges, and a large hillside.
Houses will range from 2,381-square-feet to 3,888-square-feet with 56 single-story houses, with up to six bedrooms, and up to four-and-a-half bathrooms.
The focus of Tuesday’s meeting will be on the site plan, elevations, and details of the project, said community development director Joann Lombardo.
Staff will ask the Planning Commission and the public for comments on the plans.
“Any comments received will be addressed when the balance of the project documents, including the draft environmental impact report and conditions of approval, are brought forward in August,” Ms. Lombardo said.
The 45-day public review period for the draft environmental impact report began May 27 and will continue until July 11.
It then takes another two to four weeks to address comments received, Ms. Lombardo said.
Trumark is also seeking a conditional use permit to demolish an existing oil storage tank facility that serves oil wells on nearby properties and construct a replacement facility on a 1.27-acre site in the northwestern area of the property.
Pipelines and access roads will connect the new facility to the oil wells operating on nearby properties.
The southern segments of Shady View Drive and Via La Cresta will be extended into the development, becoming privately maintained at the project boundary, according to a staff report.
The Chino Fault, considered an active fault, runs in a general northwest to southeast direction paralleling Butterfield Ranch Road.
The segment that most impacts the project is near the center of the property and runs along the proposed extension of Via La Cresta, according to the staff report.
A geotechnical review identified a setback area extending 50 feet from the fault line in which residences shall not be constructed.
Project documents can be found on the city website by visiting chinohills.org/1779/Shady-View-Trumark-Homes.
Comments on the draft environmental impact report should be directed to Ryan Gackstetter, senior planner, at rgackstetter@chinohills.org.
