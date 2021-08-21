Supervisor Curt Hagman, chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, will hold an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 outside his district office at 14010 City Center Drive in Chino Hills.
The event will feature numerous booths from county departments and food provided by the Chino Valley Professional Firefighters.
A portion of City Center Drive will be coned off to allow the tables and canopies for the county department services.
Some of the departments will include the county museum, regional parks, aging and adult services, environmental health, the sheriff’s department and fire district.
Visiting each booth will qualify participants for raffle prizes. The LifeStream blood mobile will be on hand. Information: (909) 465-5265. RSVP at supervisorhagman.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.