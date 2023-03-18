Water shutoff forestalled at Woodview Plaza

A precarious water dilemma at the Woodview Plaza on the southeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue over billing and using could be reaching a resolution.
The city mailed letters to all tenants last month warning them that their water service would be impacted unless Manda Inc. (Chaparral 300) paid its past due balance of $80,000.
The shopping center has six property owners and only one master meter for which Manda Inc. is the sole customer.
The letter stated that if the balance was not paid in full by the close of business on March 13, the city would serve a notice of discontinuance of service, with 15 additional days to pay.
Chino Hills City Manager Ben Montgomery said although the past due balance has not been completely paid, multiple Woodview Plaza property owners have contacted the city stating they are working on a plan to pay the outstanding past due balance and make full payments of future bills. The city has received payments from multiple parties since the demand notice was delivered, he said.
“These payments have exceeded the January and February utility bills and have reduced the past due balance,” Mr. Montgomery said. “The payments have shown the city that the Woodview Plaza property owners are acting in good faith to address the matter, temporarily forestalling the issuance of a notice of discontinuance of service.”
Mr. Montgomery said the matter has not been resolved by a full payment of the past due balance, but in recognition of the efforts of the property owners to address the matter, the city has not issued a notice of discontinuance and will not issue a notice of discontinuance of service for at least 60 days.
During this 60-day time period, the city expects the property owners to continue to make full payments of subsequent utility bills and to continue to make additional payments that reduce the past due balance while a plan is made by the property owners to pay the past due balance in full, he said.
“Additionally, the property owners have asked the city to explore alternate billing options such as installing multiple water sub-meters that would divide the bill among multiple parcels at the Woodview Plaza,” he said.
The city will investigate the request and present options to the property owners, he added.
“I remain optimistic that a resolution is forthcoming and the disruption of a water shutoff at the Woodview Plaza can be avoided,” he said.
Manda has been embroiled in a lawsuit with one of the property owners over water usage issues, stating that it uses far less water than the portion of the center where the restaurants are located.
