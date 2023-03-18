Water shutoff forestalled at Woodview Plaza

The main water service for the Woodview Plaza is on Pipeline Avenue south of Chino Hills Parkway. The plaza is owned by six property owners and mired in legal disputes over billing and usage.

 Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

A precarious water dilemma at the Woodview Plaza on the southeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue over billing and using could be reaching a resolution.

The city mailed letters to all tenants last month warning them that their water service would be impacted unless Manda Inc. (Chaparral 300) paid its past due balance of $80,000.

