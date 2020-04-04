San Bernardino County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector (ATC) Ensen Mason on March 26 announced he is canceling the scheduled 2020 May and August tax sales of tax-defaulted properties located within the county.
Information: Tax Sales Services Manager Kelly McKee at 387-8308.
