The San Bernardino County Registrar’s Office began a voter education campaign this week to inform the public about the gubernatorial recall election Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Voters will receive a one page official ballot in about 10 days.
The front of the ballot contains one sentence: “Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled from the office of Governor?”
On the back of the ballot are 46 candidates: 24 Republicans, 9 Democrats, 2 Green, 1 Libertarian, and 10 with no party preference.
Residents will have a chance to “get to know” the hopefuls when they receive a State Voter Information Guide in the mail and read the candidate statements.
Residents will also receive a County Voter Information Guide that will contain instructions and a sample ballot.
Every registered voter in the county will receive a vote-by-mail ballot that will be delivered to the Post Office on Aug. 16 for mailing.
Voter registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 30, but those who miss it can still register and vote in person on election day by submitting a “conditional” voter registration application at a polling place, an early vote site, or at the Registrar of Voters office in San Bernardino.
There will be four ways to vote: by mail, at ballot dropboxes, at early vote sites, and polling places.
There are 70 dropboxes located throughout the county that will be available on Tuesday, Aug. 17 and remain open until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
The county will open 300 polling places, an increase of 100 compared to the November 2020 Presidential Election.
County Registrar Bob Page encourages voters to cast their ballots early to avoid lines on Election Day if there is a large turnout.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mr. Page said 82 percent of San Bernardino County voters used a mail-in ballot for the 2020 general election.
Numerous online community presentations will be held in August where residents will be able to ask questions of Mr. Page.
For next week, the Zoom meetings will be held Wednesday, Aug. 11 by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/83000548640; Thursday, Aug. 12, by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/83719489669; and Saturday, Aug. 14 by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/84149908328.
Information: sbcountyelections.com.
