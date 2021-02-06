By Dawn Marks
Former Mayor Dennis Yates received the 2019 Spirit of Achievement award, the City of Chino’s highest honor, during Tuesday’s council meeting.
“The award is given to an exemplary person who has made Chino what it is today,” Mayor Eunice Ulloa said in a prerecorded video that was shown at the meeting.
The award represents hard work, integrity, passionate community involvement, foresight and leadership, she said.
The video included interviews with Mr. Yates and highlights of his contributions to the city.
Mr. Yates, a Vietnam War veteran, is a retired Thrifty executive.
He moved to Chino in 1982 and with his wife Rosemary raised their family.
He was elected to the city council in 1992 and served as a councilman for his first 12 years and mayor from 2004 until his retirement in 2016.
He helped found the Chino Youth Museum and was a longtime volunteer with Chino’s Pop Warner Football.
He began volunteering for the football program when his son was involved and continued for many years as a mentor, coach and announcer.
The renovated football field at Ayala Park is now called Yates Field.
Speaking on the video, Mr. Yates said much was accomplished in the city during his tenure because the council members got along well together and had great staff to work with.
Normally the Spirit of Achievement award is given at the mayor’s annual State of the City Address, but the event was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus.
Mr. Yates did not attend the council meeting which was broadcast live.
A video of the meeting is available at cityofchino.org.
