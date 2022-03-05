What is your vision for Chino Hills?
The City of Chino Hills is asking residents to provide input on their vision for the future of the city as hearings begin for an update of the general plan.
The update will refine the city’s vision to maintain a high quality of life and to meet the challenges of today, said spokesperson Nicole Freeman.
The city’s general plan consists of eight elements: land use, circulation, housing, conservation, safety, noise, economic development, and parks, recreation, and open space, Ms. Freeman said.
Due to the aggressive state-mandated submittal deadline for the city’s sixth cycle housing element, staff focused on the general plan’s housing element first, she said.
The next phase on determining the community’s vision for the future will include public input, Ms. Freeman said.
The public is encouraged to take the survey and learn more about the update by visiting chinohills.org/gen eralplan.
Cultural Palooza March 19
The City of Chino will host an evening of live music from Savor, a Santana Tribute Band, food, cultural entertainment, games, and vendors for the Cultural Palooza from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/palooza.
Coffee with Curt
Fourth District Supervisor Curt Hagman invites residents to attend “Coffee with Curt” to discuss items pertaining to San Bernardino County and the cities of the 4th district from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Chino Police Department, 54540 Guardian Way. To RSVP: Supervisorhagman.eventbrite.com.
Corn Feed Car Show April 23
The Kiwanis Club of Chino’s Corn Feed Run and Car Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave.
Registration is open for 1975 cars or older. All motorcycles and working show trucks can also be registered.
Cost is $40, which includes a T-shirt. On-the-day registration is $45.
More than 900 vehicles were displayed last year.
Car cruising will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by an open-header contest from 1 to 2 p.m.
Information: chinokiwanis.com or email Walt Pocock at cornfeedrun@aol.com.
Steve McQueen car show June 5
Early registration is now open for the 15th annual Friends of Steve McQueen Car Show, scheduled for Sunday, June 5 at Boys Republic in Chino Hills. Cost is $55 per car through Monday, Feb. 28; $65 through Sunday, May 22; and $75 on the day of the show. Motorcycle registration cost is $35 through Feb. 28; $45 through May 22; and $55 on the day of the show. Register online at stevemcque encarshow.com or call Boys Republic at (909) 628-1217.
Family Fish Festival June 18
San Bernardino County will host a Family Fish and Wildlife Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Prado Regional Park, 16700 S. Euclid Ave., Chino.
Information on fishing, camping, hiking and recreation in the county will be offered.
Vendor booths, informational workshops, demonstrations and speakers will be at the event and participants can go on interactive nature walks.
Information: parks.sbcounty.gov.
