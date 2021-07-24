Chino Hills residents are noticing an 8 percent hike on their water bills that went into effect July 1.
The hike is part of the annual increases set in motion in 2018 when the council approved a water rate study with a new rate structure.
City manager Benjamin Montgomery said the 8 percent increase would amount to approximately $4.83 per month more for the low-to-average water user and about $8.02 per month more for the moderate or higher user.
A Prop. 218 mail vote election was held in 2018 but residents did not submit enough protest ballots to prevent the increases.
Under the rules of Prop. 218, the city cannot impose rate increases without a majority protest vote of 50 percent plus one.
The increases were scheduled every July 1 for five years, until 2022.The first year’s increase was 11.5 percent because it included a cost of service.
The council in 2018 also approved a new rate structure based on a household water “budget” to comply with a state mandate on water reduction.
The city retained Raftelis Financial Consultant for $109,600 to produce the water rate study.
The 8 percent increase was based on actual costs and charges for water, electricity, projects, and operation and maintenance of the water system, according to a city staff report produced when the fees were raised.
A new study is typically produced every five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.