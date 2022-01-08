The Chino Valley Lions Club will hold its annual student speaker contest at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B Street.
The theme is “How Can Kindness Reunite Our Country?”
The contest is limited to six participants and registration is required.
The contest handbook is available online at md4lions.org/student-speakers-con test.
The speech competition is open to students in grades ninth through 12th, including charter school, private school, home-schooled, and independent study.
Cash will be awarded to region, zone, and club winners.
This is a six-round contest, leading to more than $21,000 in scholarships to the statewide winner.
To register, call contest chairperson Carole McCleary, (909) 632-8356.
