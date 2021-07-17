Lifestream will host two blood drives in the Chino Valley on Tuesday, July 20.
•noon to 5 p.m., City of Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
•9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starbucks, 12150 Central Ave., Chino.
Donors will receive a “Count on Me” beach towel, a $10 Stater Bros. gift card, and a chance to win two Disneyland park-hopper tickets.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and symptom review.
Information: lstream.org.
