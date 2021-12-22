Police in Chino jailed a 48-year-old Pomona man early Saturday morning on suspicion of leading officers on a short police pursuit that came to an end in the 5300 block of G Street in Chino.
Joe Angel Martinez was booked on $100,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of felony evading, San Bernardino County jail records show.
Chino police officers were called at 3:51 a.m. to the 5200 block of Riverside Drive on a report of a road rage incident, and tried to stop one of the drivers, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
The driver fled, leading officers on a pursuit to G Street where the driver pulled over and was arrested without incident, the sergeant said.
Jail records show Mr. Martinez was arrested at 4:11 a.m.
“During a search of Mr. Martinez’ vehicle, officers located a replica handgun,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
