Trucks on Grand Avenue in Chino may be re-routed

The City of Chino plans to reroute truck traffic on Grand Avenue between the 71 Freeway and Pipeline Avenue after spending $3.6 million for a paving project near the Chino Spectrum Towne Center.
Public Works Director Amer Jakher told the City Council on Tuesday that the city is looking to reroute trucks to either Central Avenue or Pine Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway. A truck traffic study is underway and the findings will be brought to the council in three to four months, he said.
The council approved a $585,953 change order on Tuesday for the reinforcement of a heavily damaged section of Grand Avenue from Pipeline to Roswell avenues. The asphalt paving was replaced with concrete to provide a more durable surface less likely to form potholes.
The change order also accounts for the city’s suspension of work late last year to accommodate Caltrans’ permitting process and to prevent extra traffic during the holiday season.
Councilmembers said there will still be many trucks on Grand that are servicing the shopping centers but through-traffic trucks heading to Riverside County will be rerouted south.
Sequel Contractors Inc. of Santa Fe Springs was awarded the contract in July 2021.
