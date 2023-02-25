Trucks on Grand Avenue in Chino may be re-routed

A section of Grand Avenue where this semitruck overturned in January 2022 at the 71 Freeway will be reinforced with concrete as part of a $3.6 million paving program.

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

The City of Chino plans to reroute truck traffic on Grand Avenue between the 71 Freeway and Pipeline Avenue after spending $3.6 million for a paving project near the Chino Spectrum Towne Center.

Public Works Director Amer Jakher told the City Council on Tuesday that the city is looking to reroute trucks to either Central Avenue or Pine Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway. A truck traffic study is underway and the findings will be brought to the council in three to four months, he said.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.