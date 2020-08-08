Residents who live near Townsend Junior High School in Chino Hills were alarmed to see tall shady trees in the sloping greenbelt areas near their homes being removed by crews beginning Monday of this week.
Several residents contacted the Champion and posted comments on social media that the wildlife habitat was being displaced and the thicket of trees that provided their homes with a natural environment were being taken away.
The school district hired contractor M & E Lawn Care for $274,000 to remove dead trees and shrubs after the Chino Valley Fire District conducted an inspection in February of this year.
Fire Chief Tim Shackelford said the school district asked for an assessment of the slopes around Townsend in advance of the fire district’s spring weed abatement inspections.
Deputy Fire Marshal Austin Ott issued a correction notice to the school district to provide vertical clearances so that no branches are within six feet or one-third of the tree’s height, whichever is less; remove annual grasses and tumbleweeds, and remove dead trees and shrubs.
Approximately 125 trees of different species of pine, pepper, and eucalyptus are being removed, along with shrub undergrowth, said Greg Stachura, assistant superintendent of facilities, planning and operations for the school district.
The number of trees is based on the assessment conducted by the contractor, keeping the fire district’s brush removal requirements in mind, he said.
The work involves the removal of diseased, dying and hazardous trees, thinning healthy trees to ensure their continued health and growth, and the removal of decades of old growth and underbrush, Mr. Stachura said.
New trees will be planted and an irrigation system will be installed, he said.
“This process will also provide natural ground covering to prevent erosion,” Mr. Stachura said.
The project is taking place on the hillsides surrounding the entire campus, located on Ilex Drive, east of Peyton Drive.
Surrounding streets including Glen Ridge Drive, Hillsdale Ranch Road, Duke Avenue, and Hawthorn Avenue contain properties that are impacted by the project.
“We are not happy campers here behind Townsend,” said Debbie Quillen of Hillsdale Ranch Road. “The school district is cutting down all of our beautiful trees and greenery.”
Ms. Quillen said she understands the importance of fire prevention but the trees are also important and were not causing problems.
Joyce Lehman said the trees were lovely, and there was no need for removal.
