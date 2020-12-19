Chino Hills City Hall and the city yard will be closed from Thursday, Dec. 24 to Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 and will reopen Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The Chino Hills Police Department lobby will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Dec. 31 to Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 and will reopen Monday, Jan. 4.
The Chino Hills Community Park will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Dec. 31 to Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 but the parking lot will remain open for trail access.
If your regular trash collection falls on or after Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, trash pickup in Chino Hills will be delayed one day.
Chino city offices and the Chino Police Department lobby will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Those offices and the police lobby will close at noon on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Trash will not be picked up in Chino on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 and will be delayed one day for the remainder of each of those weeks.
All three branch libraries will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Dec. 31 to Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
The school district and all campuses will begin winter break on Friday, Dec. 18 and will return Wednesday, Jan. 6. The district and campuses will be closed during that time.
The Champion office will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25. The next issue of the Champion will start being delivered Wednesday, Dec. 23.
There will be no paper Saturday, Dec. 26.
