A garden planted more than two years ago by the Chino Hills Public Works Department has turned into a peaceful place where neighbors plant and harvest vegetables like cabbage, basil and cauliflower.
The Chino Hills demonstration garden on Valle Vista Drive at Bayberry Drive south of Tall Oak Drive was once a water-guzzling grassy pocket park.
The Public Works Department’s parks and landscape division removed the grass and transformed it into a drip irrigation garden in 2018 that includes PVC posts with irrigation from within that supports strawberry vines, and two planters made of corrugated metal and wood recycled from the fascia of the original McCoy barn.
A concrete bench provides a relaxing space underneath shade trees.
The garden grows strawberries, cabbage, basil, citrus trees, almond trees, pomegranate, blueberry and various herbs, said maintenance and operations manager Sean O’Connor.
Although the sign states that the harvest from the garden will be donated to local food banks, an organization has not been identified because, “as we are assuming, it has been harvested by community members,” Mr. O’Connor said.
Tending the land
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission Chairman Greg Higgins said the garden is a great idea and an untapped resource.
“It hasn’t really caught on, but I’d love to see people getting involved,” he said. “I’d love to see if it could become a quasi-community garden.”
Mr. Higgins, who lives nearby, has planted three basil plants.
He has observed residents picking weeds and has seen cabbage and cauliflower growing and then harvested.
A small homemade paper sign with the words “Do Not Eat” in English and Mandarin was placed on a planter by a community member.
After the garden was built, the Public Works Department envisioned local schools, including nearby Oak Ridge Elementary, taking on the project to teach students about growing fruits and vegetables but nothing ever came of it, Mr. Higgins said.
The city also intended it to be an example of an alternative to grass landscape for residents.
Mr. Higgins said he would like to see the garden taken on as a project by the city’s Healthy Hills program that encourages healthy lifestyles.
“I have no problem with residents planting in the garden as long as it doesn’t lead to liability issues or people getting in fights,” Mr. Higgins said. “It’s a shame it’s not being used.”
