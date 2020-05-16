Community services director Jonathan Marshall will provide an update on the coronavirus as it relates to parks and recreation in Chino Hills, during an online meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.
Residents may join the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation meeting by visiting zoom.us/j/865-4118-8692.
If using a phone, call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting identification number 865-4118-8692.
This will be the first time the commission has met since the coronavirus outbreak.
The city recently announced that recreation programs have been suspended until July 5 which would include concerts and movies in the park, day camp, swim programs, and events held at the Community Center and McCoy Equestrian Center.
The city has introduced a virtual recreation program with activities to keep adults and children entertained. Visit chinohills.org/virtual recreation.
The online commission meeting will include staff updates about park projects, programs and recaps of winter and spring recreation.
Those who would like to submit comments in writing ahead of the meeting should call 364-2712 or email Robyn Rogers at rrogers@chinohills.org before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
