The construction of 197 single-family homes on approximately 20 acres that includes a community pool and spa at the northeast corner of Pine Avenue and East Preserve Loop was approved by the Chino Planning Commission Wednesday.
Commissioner Curtis Burton recused himself from the discussion because he said he received a campaign contribution from the applicant, KB Homes, for his bid for the District 2 City Council seat.
Assistant City Attorney Brian Wright-Bushman said state law required Mr. Burton to leave the chambers.
A community pool and spa, barbecues, and a seating area will be located at the south end of the project site, said Project Planner Maria Staar.
The north end of the site will include pickleball courts, barbecues, seating, a shade structure, and an open grass area, Ms. Staar said.
A small open space area with picnic tables, barbecues, and benches will be on the south of Bickmore Avenue.
The site is surrounded by residential developments to the east and south.
Commissioner Steve Lewis said he liked the illuminated house address numbers. “As a pizza delivery driver that was something I really liked,” he said.
Commissioner Lewis said it was wonderful to see pickleball courts proposed in developments.
