The construction of 197 single-family homes on approximately 20 acres that includes a community pool and spa at the northeast corner of Pine Avenue and East Preserve Loop was approved by the Chino Planning Commission Wednesday.

Commissioner Curtis Burton recused himself from the discussion because he said he received a campaign contribution from the applicant, KB Homes, for his bid for the District 2 City Council seat.

