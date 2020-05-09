The Hickory Creek Trail, off Rolling Ridge Drive, is one of many trails in the city of Chino Hills that residents can explore. The city has 48 miles of trails.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chino Hills extends closure period to May 17
- Chino Police jail two men for attempted murder in separate incidents Sunday
- More than 215 inmates at California Insitution for Men test positive for COVID-19 as expanded testing taking place
- Chino Valley PEOPLE
- Suspects in theft at Albertson's Market in Chino Hills jailed and later released
- La Puente man wanted in 10 commercial burglaries in Chino Hills caught Monday after police pursuit
- Chalk art by longtime Chino resident brings neighbors happiness during coronavirus pandemic
- Kidnapping, spousal abuse suspect in January incident in Chino Hills arrested Saturday
- Chino Valley Unified School District announces ‘Drive Up, No Contact’ graduations will take place later this month
- Latest Chino, Chino Hills virus numbers listed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Chino Hills man arrested twice in past 30 days for trespassing is arrested Sunday, and again Monday, Chino Hills Police say (2)
- Chino Hills asks residents to follow rules, be kind (1)
- Coptic Church approved for second time in Chino Hills (1)
- Chino Hills to spend more than half a million on habitat (1)
- Chino loses a landmark (1)
Upcoming Events
-
May 9
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.