Chino Hills resident Mike King took a photo of California poppies off Bane Canyon Road at the Chino Hills State Park on Sunday. Park officials advise visitors not to trample the blooms because they won’t go to seed for future blooms. California poppies aren’t limited to the State Park—throughout Chino Hills. Other blooms expected in the spring are lupine, the purple Canterbury bells and yellow mustard plants, which are beautiful to behold but are actually invasive weeds.
