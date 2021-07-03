Lifestream will host three blood drives in the Chino Valley next week.
•noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, City of Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
•11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, July 9, Threshold Aviation Group, 8352 Kimball Ave. Hanger 3, Chino.
•8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, July 11, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
Donors will receive a “Count on Me” beach towel. A $10 gas card will also be given at the July 6 and 9 blood drives.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test does not detect if the donor has the virus.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and symptom review.
Information: lstream.org.
