Renovated restrooms and showers, campgrounds, irrigation lines, fencing and a new entrance sign are among the projects that will take place in the next year at Prado Park in Chino at a cost of $8 million, Supervisor Curt Hagman and San Bernardino County Director of Regional Parks Beahta Davis announced Monday.
“We are in the design and planning phases now,” Mrs. Davis said to about two dozen people at a “community celebration” press conference at Prado Park, 16700 Euclid Ave., south of Pine Avenue. “Barring any unforeseen circumstances, planning and designs will conclude in the next few months and construction will start soon thereafter.”
Prado Park, a 2,000-acre park and the largest of nine San Bernardino County regional parks, is a popular site for campers, who will see renovated restrooms and showers, and new hook ups for electricity and water specifically for recreational vehicles, she said.
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors approved $5 million for park renovations and the remaining $3 million will be paid through American Rescue Plan Act funds (COVID recovery), Mrs. Davis said.
“The campsites are huge, and people really enjoy them. There will be a brand new restroom facility where the campgrounds are now,” she said.
Hearing the news of renovated restrooms was welcoming to Chino resident Tony Flores, a leader for the 85-year-old Troop 202 in Chino, which frequently uses the park for camping.
“It is a very good blessing,” said Mr. Flores, who attended Monday’s press conference. “We have been here before when the restrooms were not working. We had to load up and go elsewhere to go to the restroom. Sometimes there were only a couple of stalls working and there were other family events going on at the park.”
Supervisor Hagman said next year will be a “busy time for the park.”
“These renovations are long overdue,” he said. “These are the first steps, and we have a lot of plans for this park. Unfortunately, it’s taken this long to get here.”
He said the county recently signed a 50-year lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for Prado Park, and said money generated by the newly-opened Top Golf facility on San Bernardino County-owned property in Ontario will provide additional resources for county parks.
Playground facilities will also be renovated with new theme-based playground equipment, which Mrs. Davis said will likely be “rodeo” or “bird” themed.
The park is well used by nature photographers because of the variety of wildlife.
Mrs. Davis said the county is planning to use wells to help with irrigation and provide cleaner water in the future.
“We use the lake water for irrigation, so that means whatever is in the lake actually comes through the irrigation lines,” she said. “That can clog up the lines.”
