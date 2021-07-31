The City of Chino Hills will launch a new bill pay system Monday, Aug. 2 that will allow payments to be made on a 24-hour basis online, by phone or pay-by-text, as well as credit, debit, ACH/eCheck, Venmo and Paypal.
During the transition, online utility payments will not be available from midnight Saturday, July 31 through 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
Customers already enrolled in online bill pay and auto pay will be automatically transitioned into the system and will receive an email with instructions on how to log in and access their account.
Residents who want to create a new online bill pay account may visit chinohills.org/billpay on Aug. 2 to create an account.
The city is implementing the system based on customer input, according to city officials.
Information: Chino Hills Utility Customer Service at (909) 364-2660.
