Ayala High School will host the 15th annual Music in Motion field tournament with more than 20 high school band and color guard teams from 2:15 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the school stadium, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Expected performance times for local high schools are 3:05 p.m. for Don Lugo, 7:15 p.m. for Chino High, 8:25 p.m. for Chino Hills High, and 8:55 p.m. for Ayala. The event will conclude with an awards ceremony for field show artistry and music. Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for military personnel with ID, and children 5 to 12. Ages 4 and under will be admitted free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.