Chino Valley Unified agreed to a resolution March 31 with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights to ensure steps are taken to prevent sexual harassment in athletics and activities programs following an investigation into the actions by a high school freshman football team in the district in 2017.
The district will contact all former athletes on the team, offer them counseling or reimbursement for services and address the effects the district’s failure to deal with known sexual harassment that allegedly took place on the team, according to an Office for Civil Rights statement released Tuesday.
The high school was not mentioned by name by the Office for Civil Rights or Chino Valley Unified.
The investigation showed players on the freshman football team in 2017 subjected their teammates to sexual harassment on the team bus, in the locker and weight rooms, in the athletic P.E. class, and that it had a negative effect on some players, who claimed it limited their ability to access the athletics program, the report states.
The report states some players stayed away from the locker room and the team’s social media to avoid further harassment and sought counseling because of fear they would become targets of harassment.
A few even considered leaving the school and team, the report states.
Some of the incidents were videotaped, showing students forcibly physically overpower other students and sharing photos of their genitals with the team and on social media. Some photos and videos showed players with their genitals near other players’ faces or bodies, according to the report.
“Evidence reflected that the student harassers directed other students not to say anything about what happened to avoid getting in trouble,” the report states.
The district has until June 1 to contact the former players.
A climate survey for the school’s athletic team will also take place along with training district and administrative staff and coaches about what responsibilities they have when dealing with a sexual harassment situation.
“I thank the Chino Valley Unified School District for its commitment now to ensure that its athletics program and other school activities will be free from sexual harassment, and to take steps necessary to support students subject to past harassment in school,” said Catherine Lhamon, the assistant secretary for civil rights.
Chino Valley Unified spokeswoman Andi Johnston said the district is continuing to protect the rights of its students by safeguarding students from harm or maltreatment.
“Chino Valley Unified School District is wholeheartedly committed to preserving and protecting the well-being of its students by providing a positive learning environment where academic and athletic instruction takes place,” she said. “At the time of the 2017 incident listed in the OCR complaint against the district, administrators immediately obtained the services of an outside agency to investigate events involving student athletes at a CVUSD high school.”
Verbal offers of counseling were provided to the students involved, she said, and the findings of the investigation showed an additional offer of counseling was appropriate.
“As well as training on how to properly identify and report a harsh environment for all district administrators, coaches, and student athletes,” she said.
