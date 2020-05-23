The purchase of 27 automated license plate readers was approved by the Chino City Council Tuesday to provide additional coverage at seven intersections and new coverage at two intersections – Chino and East End avenues and Merrill and Carpenter avenues.
The readers use optical recognition to read vehicle license plates which are then automatically shared with the California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System. If the system discovers a stolen or wanted vehicle has passed by one of the readers, it automatically alerts police department personnel.
Cost of the new cameras is $284,651.
They will be purchased from Vigilant Solutions ALPR Cameras, the company that sold the city its first 35 readers in 2017. Those were installed at 11 major intersections in town.
Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons told the council that in 2019, the readers helped the police department recover 127 stolen vehicles and make 133 arrests. He said many of the arrests included subjects who were coming to Chino to commit additional crimes in stolen vehicles.
Funding for the readers will come from the city’s 2019-20 Central Services Operating Budget and from Law Enforcement Development Impact Fees.
