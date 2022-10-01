Prado Dam bicentennial mural to be restored to ‘glory’

In what was described as a gathering filled with emotions, Corona High School graduates of 1976 joined dozens of movers and shakers on Sept. 6 to celebrate the restoration of their beloved bicentennial mural.
A few former students even walked to the spillway to find their names they painted 46 years ago.
According to Julianna Adams of the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, the mural was completed on June 17, 1976, by 30 students of Corona High as part of the nation’s bicentennial celebration.
The 79,680-square-feet mural is located in Corona, east of the 71/91 freeway interchange.
The mural was envisioned by Corona High student Terri Smith in response to a Los Angeles Army Corps of Engineers contest.
Ms. Smith entered the contest using a design developed by classmates Ron Kammeyer and Perry Schaefer, and the design won the competition.
By 2015, the mural was defaced by graffiti and was weathering, Ms. Adams said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers determined that a then common but potentially environmentally toxic lead paint had been used to paint the mural, she said.
When the Army Corps began plans to remove the mural to eliminate the potential environmental hazard, litigation was initiated by those who wanted to save the mural, including Mr. Kammeyer and the Mural Conservancy of Los Angeles.
After a series of court battles, the Army Corp of Engineers, mural advocates, and county officials began to work together to restore the mural.
Chino Hills Councilwoman Cynthia Moran was contacted by the Friends of the Prado Dam Mural several years ago and attended some of the early meetings.
“After many years of effort by the Friends of the Prado Dam Mural I’m thrilled this iconic landmark will be restored to its original state,” she said.
Peter Usle of Friends of the Prado Dam Mural, anticipates it will cost $150,000 for new paint and fundraising is underway.
Rep. Ken Calvert of Corona, who attended the celebration, secured $2.5 million in federal funds to remove the lead paint from the spillway.
The paint removal is scheduled for early fall by the Army Corps of engineers and will be restored to the original design by spring 2023.
Ms. Adams said the pending Prado Dam Spillway Safety Project will impact the mural in a couple of years, but it was important to local communities to restore the mural now.
Upon completion of the Prado Dam Spillway Safety Project, estimated to take five to seven years, the mural will be re-visioned and restored to the size of the new spillway, she said.
The safety project will include fortifying the spillway to prevent it from failing in a major flood. The dam was built in 1941.
The mural consists of a liberty bell and 13 stars with the words “200 Years of Freedom.”
It will be restored to its former bright red, white, and blue colors.
(1) comment
Consider:
"1776-2026
250 Years of Freedom"
Have different groups of volunteers contribute over the next three years.
It is right around the corner!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.