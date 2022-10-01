Prado Dam bicentennial mural to be restored to ‘glory’

A groundbreaking ceremony held near the Prado Dam mural on Sept. 6 is attended by several of the original mural painters from Corona High School, Friends of the Prado Dam Mural, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, County of Riverside, Orange and San Bernardino County employees, members of the Bicentennial Freedom Mural Conservancy, and elected officials.

 Photo by Ulices Del Toro

In what was described as a gathering filled with emotions, Corona High School graduates of 1976 joined dozens of movers and shakers on Sept. 6 to celebrate the restoration of their beloved bicentennial mural. 

A few former students even walked to the spillway to find their names they painted 46 years ago.

Ed FRancis
Ed FRancis

Consider:

"1776-2026

250 Years of Freedom"

Have different groups of volunteers contribute over the next three years.

It is right around the corner!

