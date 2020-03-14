The Chino Valley received 2.27 inches of rain between Tuesday and Thursday, bringing the area’s rain total to 9.79 inches since Oct. 1.
The total is 3.5 inches fewer than the average rainfall amount at this time of the year. More rain fell Friday and additional rain is expected today (March 14) and throughout next week. There’s a 60 percent chance of rain today, 90 percent chance on Tuesday, 50 percent chance to Wednesday and 40 percent chance on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The chance of rain on Sunday, Monday, Friday and Saturday next week is 30 percent or less.
Temperatures will hover in the high 50s to mid 60s throughout the week and is not expected to hit the 70-degree mark until Wednesday, March 25, the weather service reported.
