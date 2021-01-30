Crews could be wrapping four utility boxes with vinyl depicting the scenery of Chino Hills as early as Monday, Feb. 1, weather permitting.
The newly-formed Public Art Committee selected the photographs from the city’s collection at its first meeting Jan. 7.
Artwork is transferred to the vinyl and affixed to the utility box, giving an illusion that the art has been painted directly onto the box.
The project is a pilot program costing $2,440.
If well-received by the community, the committee will meet in April to choose six additional photos and locations. The Community Foundation will donate $3,660 for the second round.
In fall, the committee will open up a public submission process to accept photographs and artwork from the community for the third round in January 2022.
There are 50 utility boxes in the city.
The intersections in the first round are the entrance to Grand Avenue Park; Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue; Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway; and Soquel Canyon Parkway and Butterfield Ranch Road.
Committee members are Mayor Brian Johsz, Councilman Peter Rogers, Parks and Recreation Commissioners Jennifer Holtkamp and Robert Gavela, chARTS committee member Glen Anderson, and staff member Vanessa Badosa.
