Children’s Fund’s 33rd annual Celebration of Giving toy drive
First 5 San Bernardino photo

Chino Hills resident Amy Pond Cirelli prepares a toy order for a local charity as part of Children’s Fund’s 33rd annual Celebration of Giving toy drive, hosted by First 5 San Bernardino. During the past three weeks, the organization received 60,000 toys, with a value of $1 million, that will be distributed to children in San Bernardino County. More than 30 volunteers and nine full-time staff members help put together the toy drive, said spokeswoman Kimberly VandenBosch. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.