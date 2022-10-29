Chino Neighborhood House seeks to expand

The Chino Neighborhood House, a non-profit organization that provides groceries and supplies to low-income Chino Valley residents, is in the process of purchasing the building it occupies on Sixth Street.
Board President Kevin Cisneroz said the transaction will create a stable future for the organization.
“The purchase will help us gain much needed floor space and expand the number of groceries and supplies offered to the residents, students, and senior citizens we serve,” Mr. Cisneroz said.
The non-profit has served the Chino Valley since 1945 and has been a tenant of the building for 23 years on a month-to-month lease, he said.
“We want to stay at our current location because it is in the heart of downtown Chino where many of our neighbors reside,” he said. “Many do not have vehicles so they walk here to get groceries.”
More than 900 residents are served a month, he said.
So far, $265,000 has been raised but $85,000 more is needed, he said. “We can only do this through the support of the community,” Mr. Cisneroz said. “That’s how the Chino Neighborhood House has survived and thrived for so many decades.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.