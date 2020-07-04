The Chino Valley school board last month adopted the district’s 2020-21 budget for its new fiscal year that began July 1.
An ending fund balance of $88.2 million in the 2019-20 fiscal year will carry over and cover projected deficits for the next two years.
Starting in 2022-23, the budget indicates an ending negative balance of $1.4 million.
According to associate superintendent of business services Sandra Chen, this is the first year that the district will not meet the statutory requirement and will be considered insolvent.
During a board study session last month, Ms. Chen said the district had been preparing for a recession which came unexpectedly and all at once with the COVID epidemic.
Based on current assumptions, the budget for all other funds are in balance for 2020-21 and two subsequent years. The budget includes projections for each year through 2024-25.
The 2020-21 fiscal year shows a beginning balance of $88.2 million, revenues of $249.7 million, expenditures of $266.5 million, and an ending deficit of $16.8 million. The ending year balance of $71.4 million is carried over to the next fiscal year.
The 2021-22 fiscal year projects revenue of $234.9 million, expenditures of $268.5 million, deficit spending of $33.5 million, and an ending balance of $37.9 million.
In 2022-23, the balance of $37.9 million carries over. Projected revenue is $230 million, expenditures are $269.3 million, and the deficit is $39.3 million with an ending balance of negative $1.4 million.
Superintendent Norm Enfield said there is a hiring freeze on new positions and the board will address potential reductions in a study session to be held in July or August.
The San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools requires the governing board to take actions and identify ongoing budget reductions necessary to address the projected deficit in 2022-23.
On June 29, Gov. Newsom signed the state budget which calls for deferrals, or delayed payments, to K-12 schools.
Ms. Chen said the district budget is determined by the economy and availability of state and federal funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.